Capital Planning LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC owned about 0.82% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000.

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

