Capital Planning LLC Purchases 5,468 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

