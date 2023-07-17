Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Insider Transactions at Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Price Performance

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,478 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XM opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.73. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 67.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Free Report)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.