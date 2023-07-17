Simmons Bank Sells 237 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $378.58 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

