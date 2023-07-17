Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBKM opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

