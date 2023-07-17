Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $28.71 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 577,686 shares of company stock worth $14,564,334. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

