Stifel Nicolaus Raises Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $223.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.70.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.99 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

