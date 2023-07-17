Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 396,361 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

