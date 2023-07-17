Banco Macro S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Banco Macro has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Price Performance

NYSE:BMA opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Macro by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Banco Macro by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

