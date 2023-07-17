SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$17.10 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.05. The company has a market cap of C$143.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.56.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

