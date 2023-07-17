SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$17.10 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.05. The company has a market cap of C$143.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.56.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
