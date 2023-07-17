Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $153.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

