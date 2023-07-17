Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $34,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.91 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.99.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

