Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 11,949 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $186.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.61 and a 52-week high of $189.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

