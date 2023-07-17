Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,936 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $229.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

