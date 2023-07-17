Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.91 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

