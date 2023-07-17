Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 389 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $438.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.15. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

