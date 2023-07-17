Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. ANSYS makes up 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $348.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

