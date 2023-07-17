Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

