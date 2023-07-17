Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.50.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
