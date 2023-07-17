Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.91.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $241.26 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
- eBay Steps Aboard the AI Bandwagon with Certilogo Acquisition
- How the NASDAQ 100 Special Rebalancing Will Hurt Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.