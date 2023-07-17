Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.91.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $241.26 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

