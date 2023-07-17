argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $513.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.68.

argenx stock opened at $379.08 on Monday. argenx has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $423.99. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.92.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Research analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the second quarter worth $283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth $698,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

