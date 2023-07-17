Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.14 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

