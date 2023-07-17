Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $142.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

