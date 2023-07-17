New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $28,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $235.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

