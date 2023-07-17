Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 569 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.