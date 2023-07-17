iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $451.65 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $453.75. The firm has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

