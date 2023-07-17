Simmons Bank Acquires 323 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $298.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

