Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

NYSE WM opened at $168.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

