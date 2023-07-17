Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 215 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 143,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 587,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 345,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 634,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $93.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

