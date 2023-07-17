Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.