Bank of Stockton Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

