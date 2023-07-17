Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

