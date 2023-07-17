Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

