Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 959,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157,925 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 21,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 456,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.