Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $125.79 and a 1 year high of $197.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

