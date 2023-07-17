Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $128.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

