Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $99.99 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

