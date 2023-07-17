Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,036 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.82.

MSCI stock opened at $497.18 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

