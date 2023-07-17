Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 573.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.15% of Domino’s Pizza worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $384.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.18.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

