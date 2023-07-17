Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $477.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.