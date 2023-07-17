Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 975 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,026 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

