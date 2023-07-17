Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 214,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,389,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

