SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 945,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $415.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

