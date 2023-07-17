Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,978,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.19 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
