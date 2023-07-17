Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,668 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 469,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 549,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 221,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $19,763,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $19.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

