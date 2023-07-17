Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $2,156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.05 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.