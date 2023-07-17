Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

