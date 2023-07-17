Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $16.49 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 607.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $410.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.96. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

