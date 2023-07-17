Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,084 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.