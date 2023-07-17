Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $57,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

AGI stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

