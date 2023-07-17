Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.